Uttar Pradesh teenager Shaili Singh leapt into the all-time second place behind her idol Anju Bobby George with a spectacular 6.76m effort in the women’s Long Jump in the AFI Indian Grand Prix 4 Athletics meet at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Assam sprinter Amlan Borgohain also had a day to remember as he claimed the men’s 100-200m double.

Shaili Singh, 19, improved her personal best by 28cm and catapulted over Aishwaya Babu (6.73), JJ Shobha and V Neena (6.66), Mayookha Johnu (6.64), M Prajusha, Nayana James and Ancy Sojan (6.55) to be behind Anju Bobby George (6.83m) on the all-time list for Indians. She qualified for the Asian Games, but fell an agonizing 9cm short of the 2023 World Championships qualifying standard.

Top 5 all-time in LJ (W) by Indians Rank Mark WIND Competitor Venue Date 1 6.83 +1.2 Anju Bobby GEORGE Olympic Stadium, Athina (GRE) 27 AUG 2004 2 6.73 0.0 Aishwarya BABU SAB Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai (IND) 12 JUN 2022 3 6.66 0.0 Jagadeeshppa Javur SHOBHA Chennai (IND) 16 JUN 2004 3 6.66 +0.7 Varakil NEENA Bengaluru (IND) 11 JUL 2016 5 6.64 +0.5 Mayookha JOHNY New Delhi (IND) 29 JUL 2010 *Shaili Singh's effort will go second in this table when ratified (Via World Athletics)

Shaili Singh’s domination was so complete that each of her four valid jumps was good enough for her to get gold ahead of Nayana James’s best effort of 6.53m. Shaili Singh’s series read 6.58m, foul, 6.76m, 6.64m, foul and 6.66. It was a demonstration of coach Bobby George’s assertion that his ward was ready to claim the National Record sooner than later.

Amlan Borgohain left the opposition in his wake in the 200m. The Assam sprinter now owns the three fastest times by Indians in the half-lapper. He set the National Record of 20.52 seconds in the AFI Federation Cup in Kozhikode on April 6 last year and the 20.55 he obtained in the National Games in Gandhinagar on October 4 last.

Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh), the rising track star, lost out on a chance to attain a sprint double when she was disqualified for a foul start in the 100m. However, she overcome that shock and disappointment to win the 200m with a measure of comfort against Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu). Running a 200m flat race after a year, the hurdler finished in a personal best time of 23.60 seconds.

Trailing in the fifth place at the bell, Krishan Kumar (Haryana) caught up with race leader Abhishek Pal (Uttar Pradesh) with just 10m left to the beam and used his long strides to break the favourite’s will over the last couple of meters. Considering that it was only his first 1500m race at the national level after doing well in the 800m, Krishna Kumar was impressive in his victory.

DP Manu (Karnataka) and Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) produced a classy men’s Javelin Throw contest, slinging five throws over the 80m mark between them. Manu had the two best throws of the evening and won the crown with a best effort of 84.33m. Shivpal Singh (Uttar Pradesh) marked his returned to competition with a best effort of 79.70m on his second try.