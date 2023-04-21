Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale on Friday reached the final of the compound mixed team event at the Archery World Cup Stage One in Antalya, Turkey.

The Indians, seeded No 2 in the event, defeated Luxembourg, France and Malaysia on their way to the gold medal match where they will take on Chinese Taipei. The top seeds Colombia were knocked out in the quarterfinal by Italy who then lost to Chinese Taipei.

Jyothi, who equalled the world record in qualifying with a superb score of 713, has also already reached the semifinal in the compound women individual event.

In the second-round fixture, the Indians defeated Luxembourg 159-157. They then again shot 159 (160 being the perfect score) in the quarterfinal against France before coming up with 157 in the semifinal against Malaysia.

Earlier in the day, the recurve mixed team of Atanu Das and Bhajan Kaur bowed out in the first round after losing 5-3 to Denmark.

On Day 4⃣ of #ArcheryWorldCup 🏹 in Antalya, 🇮🇳's @VJSurekha & Ojas Pravin join the 🥇match club 🥳 as they secure victory against 🇲🇾 in the Compound Mixed Team Semi Final!



All the best for the Finals Jyothi & Ojas! pic.twitter.com/pMnVeHDyOy — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 21, 2023

More to follow