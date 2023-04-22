India on Saturday won their first medal at the Antalya Archery World Cup 2023 stage 1 when Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale won gold in the mixed team compound event.

Jyothi and Ojas dominated the final against Chinese-Taipei’s Chen Yi-Hsuan and Chen Chieh-Lun, shooting a perfect 40 in three of the four ends and nearly breaking the world record.

INDIAN DOMINANCE 💪 🇮🇳



It's gold for Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale in Antalya#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hhk9OsjifV — World Archery (@worldarchery) April 22, 2023

From their 16 arrows, the Indian pair shot 15 10s, including 12 perfects Xs, and one nine to win 159-154.

Jyothi and Ojas took a handy lead after the first two ends with identical 40-38 scores and shared the third end with the Chinese Taipei pair 40-40.

With the gold medal all but secured, Ojas shot a 9 with his final arrow as the pair fell agonisingly short of the world record set by South Korea’s So Chaeowon and Kim Jongho at the same tournament in 2018.

The South Korean pair’s world record score of a perfect 160 includes eight Xs. Had Ojas shot a 10, the Indian pair would have smashed the record having shot an astonishing 12 Xs from their 16 arrows.

Jyothi will be back in action later today when she takes on Great Britain’s Ella Gibson in the semi-final of the individual event. Gibson is the world No 1 in compound archery and had beaten Jyothi to win gold at the Paris World Cup stage 3 last year.