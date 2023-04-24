In a near perfect game for the yellow army, Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs at Eden Gardens on Sunday to go top of the table.

Powered by a fiery powerplay involving Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad where they scored 59 runs, CSK were then propelled to a colossal total of 235/4 thanks to a batting exhibition by the middle order duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube.

Rahane, who looked in incredible touch, raced to an unbeaten 71 off just 29 deliveries while Dube scored a 21-ball 50.

IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane scores a sensational 71* off 29 in KKR v CSK – ‘Impressive transformation’

Chasing the highest ever score at the venue, Nitish Rana and Co were already on the back foot but a solid start with the ball from CSK ensured that the home team were pushed back even further. They lost both the openers in the first two overs, while Venkatesh Iyer (20) and Rana (27) were dismissed in back to back overs without any significant impact.

There was an incredible fightback by Jason Roy, batting at 5, who scored the second-fastest fifty of the season, off just 19 deliveries. Rinku Singh on the other end also registered an impressive 33-ball fifty. However, almost all hope was lost as Andre Russell (9), David Wiese (1) and Umesh Yadav (4) could not provide the support Rinku needed.

Some disciplined bowling particularly by Matheesha Pathirana (1/27), Tushar Deshpande (2/43) and Mahesh Theekshana (2/32) ensured KKR never got far ahead in the chase.

With this win, CSK go to the top of the table with ten points.