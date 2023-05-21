IWL 2023, Final, Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala live: Indumathi makes it 3-0 for GKFC
Live updates from the Indian Women’s League final between Kickstart FC and Gokulam Kerala.
Live updates
36’ KSFC 0-3 GKFC: Penalty for GKFC and Indumathi makes no mistake from the spot! KSFC have a mountain to climb now.
30’ KSFC 0-2 GKFC: A first attempt on goal for KSFC. Kaviya lets one fly from outside the box. Beatrice Nketia scampers to her left but the ball rolls just past the upright.
26’ KSFC 0-2 GKFC: Nearly a third for GKFC! Delightful cross from deep by Shilky Devi and Sabitra Bhandari rises highest but cannot direct her header at goal. KSFC escape and we’ll have the cooling break.
22’ KSFC 0-2 GKFC: Sandhiya doubles GKFC’s lead! She outmuscles Papki Devi to the ball to get inside the box. Fakes cutting in to send Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi the wrong way before arrowing her shot past Maibam Linthoingambi Devi. The KSFC keeper was furious with her defence but she should have saved that shot anyway.
15’ KSFC 0-1 GKFC: Elizabeth finds herself with some decent space on the left and drifts inside. Step over after step over but Kritina Devi times her tackle to perfection to win the ball.
15’ KSFC 0-1 GKFC: Elizabeth, with her back to goal, plays a delightful through ball onto Babina Devi. The KSFC midfielder just about gets to the ball but puts her cross behind.
10’, KSFC 0-1 GKFC: It is one-way traffic right now. That goal has shocked KSFC a bit and GKFC are imposing themselves. A bit of concern for the two-time champions as Ranjana Chanu goes down from a heavy challenge. She limps but eventually runs it off.
5’, KSFC 0-1 GKFC: WHAT A GOAL FROM SABITRA! The Nepalese striker gets on the end of a through ball down the right and she lets one fly from the edge of the box. Maibam Linthoingambi Devi can only watch as the ball flies past her into the top corner. Sabitra has now become the all-time top goalscorer in IWL history.
KSFC vs GKFC: Gokulam Kerala, clad in their traditional maroon kits, get us underway at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian football as Kickstart FC Karnataka take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the final of the Indian Women’s League 2023.
After 62 matches over 26 days, it all comes down to this. Kickstart FC Karnataka try and prevent Gokulam Kerala FC from completing a hat-trick of IWL titles. The Karnataka side start as underdogs against the giants of Indian women’s football.
It will be a clash between the best attack in the league and the best defence. Gokulam, led by Nepal’s Sabitra Bhandari, have scored a whopping 58 goals. Bhandari is the top scorer and has nearly scored as many goals by herself, 28, as Kickstart have scored as a team, 32.
However, the Dalima Chhibber-led side have been clinical too, losing just once in the season and beating the likes of Odisha FC and former champions Sethu Madurai FC on their way to the final.
Stay tuned for updates.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy AIFF / YouTube