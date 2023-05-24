IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG vs MI live updates: Krunal Pandya’s Lucknow take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai
Follow all the updates from the Eliminator as LSG take on MI in Chennai.
Live updates
Head-to-head: MI have lost all three matches against LSG so far... but so had CSK against GT last night.
6.50 pm: This match could well have been LSG vs RCB... Gambhir vs Kohli again. But for Gill’s century that knocked out RCB and brought MI into the playoffs.
A quick recall...
IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100% of match fees for spat – here’s what happened
6.45 pm: Both MI and LSG have come to Chennai before this season, and both lost their matches against CSK.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League. The second playoff match of IPL 2023 features Krunal Pandya’s Lucknow Super Giants and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.
On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings booked their place in the final with a 15-run win over defending champions Gujarat Titans. GT will today find out who they will face in the second qualifier. Hardik will watch on as his brother Krunal and former captain Rohit’s teams battle it out in Chennai.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|GT
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0.809
|20
|CSK
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0.652
|17
|LSG
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0.284
|17
|MI
|14
|8
|6
|0
|-0.044
|16
|RR
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0.148
|14
|RCB
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0.135
|14
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.239
|12
|PBKS
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.304
|12
|DC
|14
|5
|9
|0
|-0.808
|10
|SRH
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.590
|8
Screenshots / photos in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / IPL