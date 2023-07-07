On an especially windy day, India’s women compound archers added to the country’s medal tally after winning the Under-18 and U-21 team titles at the World Youth Championships in Limerick, Ireland on Thursday.

The Indian women’s under-18 compound team of Aishwarya Sharma, Aditi Swami and Ekta Rani defeated their opponents from the USA for India’s first gold medal of the day. The women’s team bounced back from behind to edge past Olivia Dean, Liko Arreola and Leann Drake 214-212.

Later in the day, the under-21 trio of Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur and Pragati prevailed over Mexico’s Adriana Castillo, Jimenez Valdez and Selene Rodriguez 222-214 to win India their second gold medal of the day.

This was India’s third gold medal in the competition. On Wednesday, Priyansh and Avneet had won gold in the under-21 mixed team compound event.

India takes the gold in Limerick with an unbelievable last arrow. 🇮🇳🥇#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/CoSPtrzAoB — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 6, 2023

The Indian under-21 team had a strong start in the gold medal match against Mexico, taking a four-point lead in the opening end. By the halfway mark, the trio extended its lead to 10 points and went on to seal the top podium place with a handsome eight-point margin.

The trio of Manav Jadhao, Pawan Gat and Ganesh Thirumuru lost by one point to Mexico in the under-18 men’s compound team event, winning silver for India.

Despite trailing by eight points after a wayward opening round, the Indian men’s team fought back to lead 163-162 after the third end.

But the Indian trio could not maintain its consistency as Mexico closed out the gold medal match 216-215.

The under-21 men’s team of Priyansh, Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar and Kushal Dalal were unable to overcome the USA in the bronze medal compound team match, losing 213-229 and finishing in fourth place.