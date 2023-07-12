Wimbledon 2023 Watch, Wimbledon 2023: Rublev’s passing shot to Svitolina’s slice – Best shots from Day 9 From delicate dinks at the net, to aggressive lobs from behind the baseline, there was enough clever stroke-play to savour from Day 9. Scroll Staff An hour ago Andrey Rublev during his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic | Daniel LEAL / AFP Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic reaches 46th Grand Slam semis; Elina Svitolina stuns Iga Swiatek Sublime shot-making from Day Nine at SW19 🤌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Pjiyn1PypB— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wimbledon 2023 Wimbledon Andrey Rublev Elina Svitolina Grand Slam Iga Swiatek Novak Djokovic