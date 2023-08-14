The Indian men’s hockey team, on Sunday, climbed to the third spot in the latest FIH world rankings following their title triumph at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai the day before.

With 2771.35 points in their kitty, India is now only behind Netherlands (3095.90 points) and Belgium (2917.87 points).

Ranked fourth before the start of the Asian Champions Trophy, India leapfrogged England who are now fourth with 2763.50 points.

This is only the second time that India has been third in the world rankings. The last time India were ranked third was after their historic bronze medal winning run at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, ending a 41-year-old medal drought at the quadrennial event.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led team had registered a come-from-behind 4-3 victory against Malaysia to clinch the Asian Champions Trophy title on Saturday. The Indians were trailing 1-3 at the half-time in the contest.

Following their runner-up finish, Malaysia maintained their ninth spot in the men’s world rankings.

In the women’s world rankings, India are currently eighth with 2324.56 points ahead of New Zealand, who have 2001.45 points.

Both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will next be in action at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou next month.