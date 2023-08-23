The Indian women’s junior hockey team on Wednesday recorded a 6-2 win against England to finish third at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023. For India, Neelam (25’), Annu (26, 43’), Sunelita Toppo (35’), Hina Bano (38’) and Mumtaz Khan (40’) were on target. England’s goals came from Claudia Swain (16’) and Charlotte Bingham (54’).

In the first quarter, both teams got off to a fast start. India were aggressively attacking to take the lead, but by the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 0-0 as both teams put up strong defensive displays.

India started the second quarter on a brightly but it was England who got the firts goal of the match through Swain. However, India responded with a well-executed attack that resulted in a penalty corner. Neelam converted the PC successfully bringing India level. Annu, who scored against Spain on Tuesday, doubled India’s lead with an excellent field goal, and India defended well to go into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

High on confidence, India looked to extend their lead in the third quarter. Toppo then made no mistake in converting the penalty corner to extend the lead to 3-1. Bano added another goal to take the game from England.

Khan and Annu then found the back of the net to make it 6-1 to India. Even as India looked to add to their goal total, England pulled one back with a field goal from Bingham.

India finished the tournament third having won two matches while drawing and losing one match each.