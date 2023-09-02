Rain forced a no result in the blockbuster Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan after just one innings of play on Saturday.

Pakistan bowled out India for 266 in 48.5 overs with pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi returning figures of 4-35, but no further play was possible due to persistent rain in Pallekele.

The points on Saturday were shared but Babar Azam’s Pakistan have made the Super Four stage of the tournament as they had won their opening match of the 50-over tournament.

Rain stopped for a short time and ground staff took off the covers as umpires discussed a reduced target for Pakistan but another spell of showers brought the curtain down on the match.

India elected to bat in their opening match of the tournament but slipped to 66-4 after a devastating opening spell by left-arm quick Afridi. Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) hit back in a stand of 138 to hand their team a fighting total but rain had the final say after interrupting play for the third time.

Afridi rattled the opposition top order, taking the key wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – both the batters bowled. He got able support from fellow quicks Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, both of whom picked up three wickets each.

The left-handed Kishan counter-attacked with boundaries to take the fight back to the opposition bowlers with Pandya. Earlier Rohit swung Afridi for a couple of fours, but the pace spearhead had his revenge on the final delivery of the fifth over to bowl the Indian captain for 11.

He then silenced the largely Indian crowd with the wicket of Kohli (4), who inside-edged an incoming delivery onto his stumps.

Rauf sent back the returning Shreyas Iyer as India slipped to 48-3 and also scalped the opener Shubman Gill for 10 after a second rain interval.

He also finally prized out Kishan, with the batter caught out after his 81-ball knock, including nine fours and two sixes. Pandya kept up the charge and hit Rauf for three boundaries in an over, but fell to Afridi.

Number 10 Jasprit Bumrah made an useful 16 before falling to Shah as the Indian innings ended in 48.5 overs. Ground staff covered the field as players left for the innings break after the return of the rain which had the final say.

Here’s a look at the reactions from the match:

We fought back hard. Onto Monday 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Zo7hEfU14k — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2023

Yep. Pakistan fast bowling resources continue to be right up there. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 2, 2023

Pakistan's bowling line up is like scaling K2 in winters. You go on looking at it in awe, but wouldnt want to face it. #INDvPAK | #PAKvIND — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) September 2, 2023

He’s batted out of place, batted with his team in turmoil, against Pakistan’s full strength bowling line up .. @ishankishan51 Has done everything you asked of him .. Top knock under pressure so far .. #INDvPAK — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 2, 2023

Love the composure and maturity that Ishan Kishan has shown. This has been an admirable innings. A left hander in the middle order is invaluable and he has forced the selectors to look at him closely. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2023

S Afridi youuuu beauty ✨#pakvsind2023 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 2, 2023

Today is the FIRST time pacers took all 10 wickets in Asia Cup ODI innings.



Shaheen Afridi - 4 wkts

Naseem Shah - 3 wkts

Haris Rauf - 3 wkts#INDvPAK #AsiaCup — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 2, 2023

What a downer!!

Chalo, i guess we'll have one more soon. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 2, 2023

Unfortunately looks like the match has been called off due to Rain..Hope we have another Ind vs Pak soon..#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2023 — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) September 2, 2023

Unfortunate that the game got called off! Would have been a thrilling game. Regardless top effort from out bowling attack 👏🏼 and congrats to the boys for qualifying for Super 4s. — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 2, 2023

Pakistan became the first team to qualify into Super 4 in Asia Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/jx9RiCQkuM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2023

We were talking about Shaheen Afridi’s lack of rhythm in that last game. I guess there’s absolutely nothing wrong with him😄as I mentioned, he was probably saving his best for the big moment. Big task ahead for India. Not impossible to defend though — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 2, 2023

With inputs from AFP