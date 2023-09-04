The Indian Boxing Contingent for the Asian Games left for Wuyishan city, China on Sunday for a 17-day long international boxing training camp ahead of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

The contingent includes 13 boxers and 11 support staff members. The training camp is scheduled from September 3 to September 20.

Following the camp, the team will leave for Hangzhou to participate in the Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

