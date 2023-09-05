An 11-member Indian squad, comprising six male and five female boxers, is set to participate at the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Indian women’s squad is led by 2019 World Championships silver medalist Manju Rani (50kg) and Youth World Champions Jyoti (54kg) and Shashi Chopra (60kg). Apart from them, Vinakshi (57kg) and Jigyasa Rajput (75kg) are the other pugilists looking to make a mark in the competition.

The men’s squad will feature 2019 World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik (63.5) along with 2021 World Championship bronze medalist Akash Kumar (57kg).

Tokyo Olympian and veteran boxer Satish Kumar (92+kg) will be seen in action after a long time whereas National Champion Naveen Kumar will represent the country in the 92kg category.

Young pugilists Barun Singh (51kg) and Nikhil Dubey (71kg) will also get the opportunity to showcase their talent and win medal for the country.

The bouts will start on September 6 and will be played till September 9.