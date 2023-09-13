The Indian women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, on Wednesday, made their way into the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Hong Kong Open Super 500.

Ponnappa and Crasto defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun 21-19, 21-19.

The duo will now face off against Japan’s top seeded pair Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara for a place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, men’s singles shuttler Lakshya Sen withdrew from the tournament just hours before his Round of 32 clash against Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang.

On the other hand, Priyanshu Rajawat went down 13-21, 14-21 to Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama whereas Aakarshi Kashyap lost 18-21, 10-21 to German shuttler Yvonne Li.

Malvika Bansod too suffered a 14-21, 12-21 loss against Zhang Yi Man of China as did the men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala against South Korea’s Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol.

The mixed doubles section saw B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa go down 16-21, 21-16, 18-21 against Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia, whilst Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy too crashed out after losing 19-21, 10-21 to Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han Jessica.