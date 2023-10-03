Following a very successful Tuesday where they clinched a total of nine medals, the Indian contingent at the 2022 Asian Games is well on its way to attain the target of 100 medals in Hangzhou.

The Indian campaign will receive a massive boost with Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra fighting for a medal on Wednesday. Medals will also be available in boxing, archery, bridge, roller skating among other events.

Athletics

35km Racewalk Mixed Teams Final - 4.30 am IST

Men’s High Jump Final - 4.30 pm IST

Men’s Javelin Throw Final - 4.35 pm IST

Women’s Triple Jump Final - 4.40 pm IST

Women’s 800m Final - 4.55 pm IST

Men’s 5000m Final - 5.10 pm IST

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final - 5.45 pm IST

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - 6.05 pm IST

The Indian athletics contingent will look to continue their medal rush going as the reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra competes in javelin throw.

Archery

Compound Mixed Team Quarter-final - 6.10 am IST

Recurve Mixed Team Quarter-final - 11.50 am IST

The compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam/Ojas Deotale and the recurve team of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat will be in action. Having already been knocked out of the recurve individuals, this is an opportunity to reedem themselves for Das and Bhakat. Remember, there is an 2024 Paris Olympics quota available from the recurve mixed team event.

Badminton

Women’s Singles R16 - 7.30 am IST

Men’s Singles R16 - 7.50 am IST

Women’s Doubles R16 - 8.10 am IST

Mixed Doubles R16 - 8.30 am IST

Men’s Doubles R16 - 9.10 am IST

Men’s Singles R16 - 10.10 am IST

Women’s Doubles R16 - 10.30 am IST

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and others will compete in their respective pre-quarterfinals matches. A win tomorrow will put them just one win away from medals.

Boxing

Women’s 57kg Semi-Final - 11:30 or 11.45 am IST

Women’s 75kg Final - 1.15 pm IST

Having already won 2024 Paris Olympics quotas and secured medals, Parveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action in women’s 57kg semi-final and women’s 75kg final respectively.

Bridge

Men’s Team Semi-final Session 4 - 6.30 am IST

Men’s Team Semi-final Session 5 - 11.20 am IST

Men’s Team Semi-final Session 6 - 2.10 pm IST

The Indian men’s Bridge team will continue their semi-final sessions against hosts China.

Chess

Men’s Team Round 6 - 12.30 pm IST

Women’s Team Round 6 - 12.30 pm IST

The Indian men’s and women’s chess teams will continue their campaign.

Equestrian

Jumping Individual Qualifier and Team Round 1 - 6.30 am IST

Jumping Individual Qualifier and Team Round 2 - 11.30 am IST

Yash Nensee, Kirat Singh Nagra, and Tejas Dhingra will open their jumping campaign at Hangzhou.

Kabaddi

India men vs Thailand - 6.00 am IST

India women vs Thailand - 1.30 pm IST

The Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will take on Thailand.

Hockey

India men vs South Korea Semi-Final - 1.30 pm IST

The Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue their unbeaten run when they take on South Korea in the semi-finals.

Volleyball

India women vs Nepal - 8.00 am IST

The Indian women’s volleyball team will face off against Nepal in a classification match.

Diving

Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary - 10.30 am IST

Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi will compete in men’s 10m Platform Preliminary round for India.

Sport Climbing

Women’s Speed Relay Qualification - 9.05 am IST

The Indian women’s relay sport climbing team will compete in the qualification round.

Roller Skating

Mixed Inline Freestyle Skating Slalom Pair Final - 11.30 am IST

Jinesh Nanal and Shreyasi Joshi will pair up for the mixed inline freestyle skating slalom pair final.

Squash

Mixed Doubles Semi-final - 9.30 am IST

Men’s Singles Semi-final - 3.30 pm IST

Abhay Singh/Anahat Singh in mixed doubles and Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles will be in action in their respective semi-finals.

Wrestling

Men’s GR 67kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Men’s GR 87kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Men’s GR 60kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Men’s GR 77kg 1/8 Final - After 7.30 am IST

Wrestling kicksoff at the 2022 Asian Games with the Greco Roman version on Wednesday. Neeraj (67kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Gyanender (60kg), and Vikas (77kg) will be the Indian representation in the event.