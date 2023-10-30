Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune on Monday to record their third win of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and maintain their hopes of a semi-final place.

Set 242 to win after a disciplined bowling display, Afghanistan finished on 242-3 with Azmatullah Omarzai unbeaten on 73 and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi 58 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken stand of 111.

Victory meant Afghanistan, who had already beaten champions England, had won back-to-back matches at the World Cup for the first time after they defeated Pakistan by eight wickets last time out.

Here’s a look at the reactions to Afghanistan’s impressive win:

AFG used to be fascinating, thrilling, incredible, But are now becoming clinical, organised, consistent. The brilliant & raw individual skills have now found a calming influence and a method ! Pretty sure Trott & Jadeja have played a big role. Top campaign #AFGvsL @ACBofficials — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 30, 2023

Fabulous once again from Afghanistan. Their batting has gone to a new high in this World Cup. I would like to believe a significant part is due to long form players like Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi. Delighted for them — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 30, 2023

Many congratulations Afghanistan for your third victory. Beating 3 former world champions 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 30, 2023

Afghanistan make the most compelling story this World Cup, after beating England and Pakistan,poised to vanquish Sri Lanka. What an extraordinary World Cup campaign! But Will this stupendous performance help in getting them more international matches is the moot question? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 30, 2023

What a stunning victory for @ACBofficials 🔥🔥 The growth and maturity of this team over the games is evident. Kudos to @Trotty for his invaluable contribution 👏🏾👏🏾#CWC23 #AFGVSL — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 30, 2023

Hats off to @ACBofficials for their relentless spirit and remarkable performance. They've come a long way! #CWC23 #AFGVSL — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 30, 2023

A massive victory to our own @ACBofficials over SL. What an all round performance by our #blue_tigers. @fazalfarooqi10 bowling effort was well backed by the @RahmatShah_08 & my man @AzmatOmarzay. With the support of a Captain innings from our little master @Hashmat_50 pic.twitter.com/NKzd1oETNl — Shafiq Stanikzai (@ShafiqStanikzai) October 30, 2023

Sabash Afgan quality cricket 🏏 #WorldCup2023 Mubarak ho — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 30, 2023

2023 is the first World Cup where the top-8 teams (Aus/Eng/Ind/NZ/Pak/SA/SL/WI) have lost 4 matches against the bottom teams.



SA lost to Net

Eng lost to Afg

Pak lost to Afg

SL lost to Afg #SLvAFG #ICCCricketWorldCup23 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 30, 2023

Knock knock @ACBofficials Black Horse in This #WorldCup2023. Well played once again beating another world champions. — Yasir Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) October 30, 2023

Afghanistan is on a roll…three wins in 6 games. England, Pakistan and now, Sri Lanka. And all games won in style 🔥 #CWC23

Given the remaining games, they might still not make the cut for the semi finals but should secure a spot for #CT25 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 30, 2023

Wow Afghanistan, what a performance. So much to learn from the spirit @ACBofficials have shown . Bangladesh has been around for 25 years and they haven’t beaten the big teams in a row so often as the Afghan boys have done in a much shorter span of time. The most improved side in… — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 30, 2023

Afghanistan 🇦🇫 is playing fearless cricket in this World Cup #AFGvsL love the team and unity ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/djjFimk65F — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 30, 2023

And 3 is the lucky charm 🇦🇫🏏#AfghanAtalan. No longer can we call these games “upsets”… hard work and perseverance pays off #AFGvsL — Muska Najibullah (@muskanajibullah) October 30, 2023

With inputs AFP