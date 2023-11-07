On the back of their title triumph at the 2023 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, the Indian women’s hockey team are now ranked sixth in the world, with 2368.83 points.

In recent times, the team was placed eighth but clinching the bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 and their victory against Japan on Sunday in Ranchi has catapulted the Indian Women’s Hockey Team back to their best-ever placement, last achieved during the FIH Pro League in June 2022.

The Netherlands continues to be ranked as the best women’s team in the world with 3422.40 points, followed by Australia at second place with 2817.73 points and Argentina at third with 2766.90 points. The other two teams ranked above India are Belgium at fourth with 2608.77 points and Germany at fifth with 2573.72 points.

The jump in the world rankings is a big shot in the arm for the team in their preparations for the forthcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 19 next year 13th January to 19th January 2024 in Ranchi. India will face Germany, New Zealand, Japan, Chile, the United States, Italy, and the Czech Republic in a bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.