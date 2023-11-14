Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy headline a 16-member squad as the Australian women’s cricket team embarks on a tour of India next month – their first since the retirement of charismatic captain Meg Lanning.

Cricket Australia have recalled left-arm-pacer Lauren Cheatle to the squad for the first time since 2019 while Heather Graham also makes a comeback.

The series, starting on December 21, will feature a solitary Test Match, three One Day Internationals, and three T20 Internationals across two venues in Mumbai.

With Healy, who has stepped in as a captain in the absence of Lanning over the last 18 months, still recovering from an injury, the national board is yet to name a captain. The 33-year-old was ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League season following the first match after sustaining an injury on her right index finger and is a doubtful starter for the Test match, which opens the series.

“Alyssa Healy’s finger is healing but remains in a splint and our medical team are continuing to monitor her recovery closely,” said national selector Shawn Flegler. “We’re obviously very hopeful she will be available for the Test, but those decisions are still a while away.”

Complete Squad: ODIs: Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham T20Is: Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham Test: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham