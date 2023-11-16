South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. The winner of the contest will meet India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma had confirmed during the pre-match press conference that South Africa would look to play two frontline spinners, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Pacer Lungi Ngidi made way for Shamsi. Andile Phehlukwayo made way for Marco Jansen who missed the contest against Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins expectedly brought back Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc who missed the game against Bangladesh while Sean Abott and Marcus Stoinis sat this one out.

Bavuma is featuring in the contest after his participation was in doubt after he said he was not ‘a hundred’ after struggling with his hamstring in the win over Afghanistan.

It is a good toss to win for South Africa with rain threatening the contest with downpours forecast in the eastern city on Thursday and during Friday’s reserve day.

The Proteas head into the semi-final having won seven of their nine league matches to finish second in the 10-team table. That run included a 134-rout of the Australians at Lucknow four weeks ago. Meanwhile, five-time champions Australia are coming off seven straight wins at the tournament. They lost lost an ODI series in South Africa in September but they will step into the contest with confidence as they have beaten their rivals twice in World Cup semi-finals.

Additionally, chasing remains an issue for the Proteas as their two defeats – against India and the Netherlands – both came batting second. Contrastingly, Australia have mastered chases.

Teams: South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

With inputs from AFP