ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Watch, Cricket: Uganda men's team celebrates after qualifying for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Uganda qualified for their first-ever ICC World Cup on Thursday with a splendid run in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifiers. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Uganda qualify for a senior ICC World Cup for the first time | ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone. Celebrations just got started! T20 World Cup-bound Uganda once again took the famous nursery school rhyme to the global audience.Ekibobo kili mu nyumba led by coach @OgwangOyuku - Indeed the boys got the big basket in the house.#CricketCranesInColour #Twaake @PlasconUganda pic.twitter.com/V9ySSE4PKs— Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) November 30, 2023 One for the history books ✍️Uganda are going to their first-ever ICC World Cup! They qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup along with Namibia. 👏🇺🇬..#T20WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/M4kZVhEhU6— FanCode (@FanCode) November 30, 2023 Cricket ICC Men's T20 World Cup Uganda