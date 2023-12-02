Odisha FC bagged their fifth win on a trot in all competitions as they defeated Jamshedpur FC by 1-0 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League on Friday.

Ahmed Jahouh dictated play through the centre of the pitch for most of the match. It was one of his plays that led to the corer in the 56th minute that would eventually result in the only goal of the match.

Roy Krishna rose well to head home Jahouh’s corner from close range to give Odisha the lead.

With the win, Odisha move to third in the table while Jamshedpur FC remain in 10th place in the 12-team league.