Raiza Dhillon picked up her third medal of the Asia Olympic Qualification Shotgun in Kuwait, making it one of each colour, after she paired up with Gurjoat Khangura to clinch a bronze in the skeet mixed team competition on Sunday.

The pair outshot local favourites Abdullah Alrashidi and Eman Al Shama 41-39 in the second bronze medal match.

Dhillon had won a silver and a Paris Olympic quota to go along with it on Saturday in the women’s skeet individual event as did Anantjeet Singh Naruka. She had also won the women’s skeet team gold.

Their efforts enabled India to conclude the competition with one gold, three silver and four bronze medals and a fourth place on the overall standings.

The skeet mixed team event will make its debut in the 2024 Paris Olympics and India have quite done well in the build up to it. The pair of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon had picked up gold in the Cairo World Cup stage last year and in Kuwait on Sunday, Dhillon and Khangura did well to pick up a fighting bronze.

They tallied 138 in the 17-pair qualification round out of a possible 150 and just about made the second bronze match-up. There they faced the Kuwaiti legend Alrashidi and his partner Eman.

The Indians began the final well staying in the lead after the first two series, but the Kuwaitis fought back to go ahead. The fifth series is when the Kuwaits faltered badly as Dhillon and Khangura nailed all four of their targets. Honours were even in the final sixth series enabling them to pull-off a two-point victory.