Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs China live: Score updates, stats, reactions and more
Live updates from India’s women’s FIH Pro League match against China.
Hockey, FIH Pro League: India look to shake off Paris Olympics disappointment to get season started
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against China, in the 2023-’24 FIH Women’s Pro League in Bhubaneswar.
The Indian women’s hockey team are back in the FIH Women’s Pro League after a gap of two seasons. In their debut season in 2021-22, India finished third. They are back in the Pro League after winning the 2022 FIH Nations Cup and would have ideally used the Pro League matches to prepare for the 2024 Paris Games.
That, sadly, will not be the case after India failed to qualify for the Olympics at the Olympics qualifiers a couple of weeks ago in Ranchi.
For Janneke Schopman’s side, the upcoming Pro League season will be all about developing the young team that the Dutchwoman has built over the last few years.
Indian Women’s Hockey Team
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Jyoti Chhatri
Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo
Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), Sharmila Devi
India’s schedule
February 3: Vs China at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 4: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 7: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 9: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST in Bhubaneswar
February 12: Vs China at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 14: Vs The Netherlands at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 17: Vs Australia at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
February 18: Vs The United States at 7.30pm IST at Rourkela
Match live: Sports 18 Khel and Jio Cinema