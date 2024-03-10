Delhi Capitals snatched victory in the most thrilling fashion as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday.

Chasing 182, Richa Ghosh’s late assault of 51 off 29 almost took Bangalore through but it was heartbreak as bowler Jess Jonassen held on to her nerves to prevail in the last over.

Alice Capsey had gotten Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper for 5 in the second over but Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux stitched an 80-run partnership to provide RCB with some reprieve. Sophie Devine, coming in at 4, scored a 16-ball 26 before Marizanne Kapp brought an end to the innings.

Richa Ghosh's heroics in vain as Delhi Capitals clinch a thriller by 1 run. Heartbreak for Royal Challengers Bangalore.



RCBW 180/7 (20)

However, Ghosh was on course to put up a brilliant finishing act. With 17 needed off the last over, Jonassen and Arundhati Reddy combined to inflict a run-out. She struck two big hits to bring the equation down to 2 off 1.

A run-out after a fatigued Ghosh could not make it through to her last run eventually proved to be heartbreak for the Challengers.

Earlier, Jemimah Rodrigues put up yet another commanding show as she scored a 36-ball 58 to propel Delhi to a competitive 181/5 in the first innings.

Rodrigues employed sweeps, cuts, pulls and a superb inside out lofted drive from the closet to knock 58 off 34 balls, accumulating 97 runs in just 10.1 overs for the third wicket with Alice Capsey (48 off 32 balls).

Capsey, who initially let the Indian take more of the strike, upped the ante during the death overs.

This partnership came after Shafali Verma (23) and Meg Lanning (29) contributed 54 to the opening partnership. However, they were both bowled in quick succession by Asha Sobhana and Shreyanka Patil respectively.

Off-spinner Patil took four for 26 in four overs and was outstanding at the conclusion of the DC innings, putting a stop to the home team's score. She dismissed the well-set Rodrigues, Capsey and then had Jess Jonassen beaten for 1 in the final over.

Capitals, with their fifth win, are now on 10 points and lead the table.