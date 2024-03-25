The seventeenth edition of the Indian Premier League will be held entirely in country, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday.

The Board announced the remaining schedule for the league after it had initially released the schedule only for the first two weeks of the 2024 season – from March 22 to April 7.

The schedule was announced only for the first two weeks considering the Election Commission had not announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in the country.

With confirmation that states will enter voting on April 19 till June 1, the speculation that the remaining IPL fixtures could be held overseas came to an end.

According to the schedule, the second leg resumes with the 22nd of the season taking place on April 8, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (also called the Chepauk Stadium) in Chennai, with the Chennai Super Kings taking the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai will host its first IPL final in 12 years, with the Chepauk Stadium designated as the location for the final, which will take place on May 26.

The second qualifier will also be held in Chennai on May 24, while the first qualifier and eliminator will be held in Ahmedabad on May 21 and 22, respectively.

Like the previous edition, the ten teams are divided into two groups of five. Each team plays the other four teams in their group twice and the four teams in the other group once, while playing the remaining fifth team from the other group twice.

Chennai is paired with the 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. The second group includes five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.