The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on Friday with a high profile clash between the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With 2024 being an election year in India, there were questions of the league being shifted out of the country, but top officials at the Board of Control for Cricket in India have struck it down multiple times. The last time India underwent general elections back in 2019, the Indian Premier League was held in the country.

But twice before that – back in 2014 and 2009, the league was held in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa respectively.

With their stance on holding the entire 2024 IPL season in India in mind, the BCCI has only announced a part of the schedule – 21 matches and two weeks, for the league so far. The remainder of the schedule will be announced later in the season, including the date of the final.

After a long and successful home five-match Test series against England, the IPL will usher in the Twenty20 fervour, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to start in June, shortly after the marquee franchise league ends.

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2024:

IPL 2024 schedule Match No Date Time (IST) Home Team Away Team 1 March 22 8:00 pm CSK RCB 2 March 23 3:30 pm PBKS DC 3 March 23 7:30 pm KKR SRH 4 March 24 3:30 pm RR LSG 5 March 24 7:30 pm GT MI 6 March 25 7:30 pm RCB PBKS 7 March 26 7:30 pm CSK GT 8 March 27 7:30 pm SRH MI 9 March 28 7:30 pm RR DC 10 March 29 7:30 pm RCB KKR 11 March 30 7:30 pm LSG PBKS 12 March 31 3:30 pm GT SRH 13 March 31 7:30 pm DC CSK 14 April 1 7:30 pm MI RR 15 April 2 7:30 pm RCB LSG 16 April 3 7:30 pm DC KKR 17 April 4 7:30 pm GT PBKS 18 April 5 7:30 pm SRH CSK 19 April 6 7:30 pm RR RCB 20 April 7 3:30 pm MI DC 21 April 7 7:30 pm LSG GT

Format

The IPL also returns to a double round robin format this season, leaving behind the group system it followed for two seasons after the introduction of two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, in 2022.

The double round robin format means that this will be the longest edition of the IPL, with each team playing a total of 18 matches in the league stage.

The playoff system, however, remains the age-old format followed in the league with the top two teams at the end of the league stage playing Qualifier 1 and the third and fourth placed team facing off in an Eliminator.

The winner of the Eliminator will then go up against the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the 2024 IPL Final.

New Rules

The IPL will now allow bowlers to bowl two bouncers per over this season, going away from the one per over rule.

Moreover as per reports, a smart review system will be introduced for the first time in the league. This means that the third umpires will now have multiple camera angles to give their decision when the teams ask for Decision Review System, or the DRS.

As per the smart review system, the third umpires will be now seated alongside the Hawk-Eye operators, meaning that the role of match director in reviews will become null and void.

Auction

The ten franchises competing in the 2024 IPL retained a total of 173 players ahead of the player auction, which was held in December last year.

The auction was held outside of India for the first time ever and Mitchell Starc, who was snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore, emerged as the most sought after player.

A total of 72 players, including 30 foreign cricketers, were picked up during the auction. The ten teams combined to splurge a total of Rs 230 crore in the auction.

Besides the auction, the trade window was highly active this time around. Multiple players were traded between teams before and post the auctions – the most notable being Gujarat Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya’s move to his former team Mumbai Indians.

Captaincy changes

Shubman Gill will make his IPL captaincy debut this season as he takes over the reigns of Gujarat Titans, replacing Pandya.

Moreover, the Mumbai Indians have appointed Pandya as the captain, moving away from their long-time leader Rohit Sharma.

While Shreyas Iyer is expected to take over as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders after missing out on last season with an injury, the Delhi Capitals have announced Rishabh Pant as their skipper.

Pant had missed out the 2023 IPL following his life-threatening car crash in December 2022 and the Capitals were led by Australian batter David Warner.

Meanwhile, there is a captaincy change at the Sunrisers Hyderabad as well with Pat Cummins replacing South African Aiden Markram. The Sunrisers had splurged Rs 20.50 crore to secure the services of the Australian skipper in the auction.

Teams Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali*, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner*, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana*, Rachin Ravindra*, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell*, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman*, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway*, Maheesha Pathirana* Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, David Miller*, Matthew Wade*, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson*, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan*, Joshua Little*, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai*, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson*, Sandeep Warrier Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock*, Nicholas Pooran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner*, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers*, Marcus Stoinis*, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, David Willey*, Arshin Kulkarni, Shamar Joseph*, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq*, Shivam Mavi, M Siddarth Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis*, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David*, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammad Nabi*, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood*, Romario Shepherd*, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara*, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka* Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler*, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira*, Tom Kohler-Cadmore*, Shimron Hetmyer*, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rovman Powell*, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Abid Mushtaq, Trent Boult*, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa*, Nandre Burger*, Avesh Khan Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis*, Glenn Maxwell*, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks*, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley*, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green*, Alzarri Joseph*, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran*, Lockie Ferguson*, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz*, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford*, Andre Russell*, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine*, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc*, Dushmantha Chameera*, Phil Salt*, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow*, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw*, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran*, Liam Livingstone*, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza*, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes*, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, T Thyagarajan, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada*, Nathan Ellis*, Rahul Chahar, V Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs*, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope*, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner*, Mitchell Marsh*, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje*, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk*, Jhye Richardson*, Rasikh Salam Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins*, Glenn Phillips*, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen*, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram*, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head*, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen*, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga*, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, J Subramanyan. — * denotes foreign players. Squads updated as of 11am on March 21, 2024.

The 2024 IPL will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be LIVE streamed on Jio Cinema