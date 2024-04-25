India got off to a good start at the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday with four medals in their kitty – a gold and three silvers.

While Deepanshu Sharma and Rohan Yadav occupied the top two positions on the podium in men’s javelin throw, Ritik Rathee clinched the silver medal in men’s discus throw with a distance of 53.01m.

Sharma threw a distance of 70.29m to win the country’s first gold at the event while Yadav won silver with a distance of 70.03m.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 1500m event, Priyanshu won silver with a time of 3:50.85 mins.

In the previous edition in Yecheon, South Korea, India finished third with an overall haul of 19 medals (six gold, seven silver, six bronze) behind Japan and China.

Among the 60 athletes competing are Siddharth Choudhary in men’s shotput and women’s 1500m runner Laxita Sandilea who both emerged Asian champions in the previous edition.

The Asian Championships, that run from April 24 to 27, will serve as a qualifiying event for the World U20 Championships taking place in Lima, Peru between August 27 and 31.