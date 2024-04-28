India won seven medals on the final day of the Asian U20 Athletics Championships on Saturday to finish second in the event with 29 medals.

Laxita Vinod Sandilea and Ekta Dey won their second medals at the Championships while Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale also won a silver.

Sandilea, who had earlier won silver in the women’s 800m event, clinched silver in the women’s 1500m event on Saturday, Dey, who had earlier clinched the women’s 3000m steeplechase event, won silver in the women’s 5000m ahead of compatriot Sunita Devi who won bronze.

Bhosale won silver in the men’s 3000m event while Unnathi Aiyappa clinched bronze in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Dev Kumar Meena clinched bronze in the men’s pole vault event while the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams finished third in their respective events to win bronze.

With seven gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals, India finished second in the Championships with 29 medals.