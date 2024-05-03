The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Anthem from @duttypaul & @Kestheband is here - and it’s Out Of This World! 🌎 🏏



See if you can spot some of their friends joining the party @usainbolt, @stafanie07, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, @henrygayle 🤩#T20WorldCup | #OutOfThisWorld pic.twitter.com/jzsCY1GRqa