Jyothi Surekha Vennam finished fourth in the women’s individual compound archery qualification round at the World Cup Stage II in Yecheon, South Korea on Tuesday.

Vennam had won a hattrick of gold medals at the first World Cup stage in Shanghai, China in the individual event along with the women’s team and mixed team events.

But in Yecheon, the Asian Games gold medallist shot a total of 707 to finish three points behind the third placed Oh Yoohyun of South Korea. Han Seungyeon took the top spot with a score of 711 while Luxembourg's Mariya Shkolna was second by the difference of one point.

Parneet Kaur (704) and world champion Aditi Gopichand Swami (702) finished in eight and 15th place respectively as the Indian women’s team are seeded second, behind South Korea.

In the men’s individual qualification round, the highest finish for an Indian was the 16th place earned by Priyansh with a score of 709.

Prathamesh Fuge (707) and 2023 World Cup winner Abhishek Sharma (706) finished in 20th and 24th place respectively. The lower finishes means that the Indian men’s team will be seeded fourth while the combination of Priyansh and Vennam are also seeded fourth in the mixed team rankings.

The recurve qualifications will be held on Wednesday.