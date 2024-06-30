When Heinrich Klaasen blasted a superb 52 from 27 balls, it looked as though South Africa, appearing in their first final, were closing in on victory but they were halted by some outstanding Indian bowling and catching at the end.
South Africa ended on 169-8 with Hardik Pandya taking 3-20 for India, another reminder of his outstanding ability, particularly in death bowling.
The win is the second T20 World Cup title for India following their triumph in the first edition in 2007 and it also ends their 11-year wait for a major title going back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.
But while the team and their huge travelling army of fans celebrated in Barbados, the win also marked the end of an era with skipper Rohit Sharma also calling it a day in the shortest format of the international game and coach Rahul Dravid having already announced his departure.
It was a sweet farewell for veteran Kohli who had struggled in the tournament, coming into the final with an average of just 10.7, but he delivered his best innings at the perfect moment with his balanced batting ensuring India won the title after an unbeaten tournament.
It was a bitter end for South Africa who had reached their first World Cup final after ending a streak of seven defeats in semi-finals in both World Cup formats.
(With text inputs from AFP)
Here’s a look at how the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final unfolded, in photos: