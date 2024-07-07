Harmanpreet Kaur has been named the captain of the Indian women’s squad that will compete at the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup later this month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Saturday, announced the 15-member squad that will travel to Sri Lanka which also includes four reserve members.

Alongside Kaur will be prolific opening batter Smriti Mandhana in the role of vice-captain. Both Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry have been named as wicketkeepers. Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer and Meghna Singh are the reserves who will also be travelling with the squad.

India are the most successful side in the tournament, having won it seven times and have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

The Indian team will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on July 19 with the tournament being played in the Twenty20 International format.