India at 2024 Olympics, Day 8 Live: Shotgun, golf action begins; Manu Bhaker up next
Live updates of the main events from Day 8 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
Full India schedule for Day 8.
Live updates
Shooting, women's skeet qualification: Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan begin their campaign in the 29-player qualification round. The duo will shoot in five series over two days in the hunt for the top 6 spots to move into the final. The qualification round starts at 12.30 pm.
Shooting, men's skeet qualification: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka has a lot of catching up to do in the fourth and fifth rounds of qualification. He is currently placed in 26th position out of 30 shooters, with a score of 68. He will be back in action at 12.30 pm.
Golf, men's individual Round 3: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be on the golf range for the third day of competition. Sharma will start the day tied 25th on 139 points, while Bhullar is tied 52 with 144 points. Play resumes at 12.30 pm.
Hockey, men’s event: We have our quarter-final lineup ready! In a weird coincidence, all the quarter-final matches are a repeat of the quarter-final matches from Tokyo 2020. India face Great Britain with the winner of the match taking on the winner of the quarter-final between Germany and Argentina.
The medal table as Day 8 begins. India is currently in 47th place with three bronze medals. Can we get a fourth today from shooting? Perhaps even a few more from the archers and boxers?
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games!
Action continues in Paris as the Indian shooting contingent, led by an impressive Manu Bhaker, will look to add more glory on Saturday.
Bhaker herself could be on the precipice of incredible history when she takes part in the 25m Pistol final for a chance at a third medal for herself. While she has already joined the likes of PV Sindhu and wrestler Sushil Kumar as a double Olympic medallist, she could become the first-ever Indian to win three Olympic medals in an individual sport.
After the heartbreak of a fourth place finish for Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat yesterday in the mixed team event, archers Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari will hope to reach the medal rounds when they compete in the Round of 16 matches in the women’s individual event.
Anantjeet Singh Naruka in men’s skeet will look to boost his chances of qualifying for the final while Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will kick off their Olympic campaign in women’s skeet.
One of two Indian boxers left in the ring, Nishant Dev will look to assure a medal for himself and the country in the men’s 71kg quarter-final late in the night.
ALSO READ
In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu
Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts
Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible
Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay
Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year
Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.