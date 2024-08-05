India’s 21-member shooting contingent ended their 2024 Paris Olympics campaign with Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka finishing fourth in the skeet mixed team on Monday.

This was an event making its Olympic debut and one which ended the shooting competitions at the Paris Games.

The Indian duo went down 43-44 to China’s Jiang Yiting and Lyu Jianlin in the 48-shot (24 for each shooter) bronze medal contest, staying in the hunt till the last two pair of targets which Jiang shot down to confirm their medal.

Lyu was particularly impressive for the Chinese shooting down all 24 of his targets as Chauhan missed three and Naruka two to lose by just one target.

Earlier the Indians gave an excellent account of themselves in the 150-shot (75 targets each) qualification round, shooting a score of 146 to take fourth place and qualify for the bronze medal match. They actually tied with the Chinese pair but lost a shoot-off 3-4 to determine qualification spots.

However, for the third time in the shooting competition, things did not go as planned and India had to settle for a third fourth place finish in shooting in Paris, besides the three bronze medals they won. The contingent also made as many as seven medal rounds including five finals.