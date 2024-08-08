India at Olympics, Day 13 Live: Neeraj Chopra in javelin final; men’s hockey team to play for bronze
Live updates from the main events on Day 13 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.
Live updates
After being disqualified from her event with only the final left to play, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has decided to retire from the sport.
India has not managed to add to the three bronze medals so far, and has moved down to joint 67th. One more bronze is in the offing today, and then there is the men’s javelin throw final, with Neeraj Chopra later tonight.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
It’s been a long time since there has been much to cheer about for the Indian contingent in Paris.
After the highs of the Indian shooting medal haul, there have been the lows of finishing fourth for the likes of Lakshya Sen and Mirabai Chanu – missing out by just a whisker.
The lows were compounded by Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from her gold medal match bout which was followed by a surprise announcement about the 29-year-old retiring from the sport.
But Day 13 promises to be something to celebrate for Indian fans with the men’s hockey team all geared up to repeat their bronze-medal winning feat, this time matched up against Spain at 5.30PM IST.
While Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar began the day well in the women’s golf individual event, they will be hoping for better gains in their second day of play.
Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat will also be in action and will be hoping for a good outing when they begin their respective campaigns in the Round of 16.
And finally, all eyes will be on defending javelin champion Neeraj Chopra who is poised to make history for his country once again at the Stade de France.
Join us for live updates and more!
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.