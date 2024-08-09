India at Olympics 2024, Day 14 Live: Aman Sehrawat in bronze medal bout; 4x400 relay teams in action
Live updates of the main events from Day 14 of the Paris Olympic Games.
India’s schedule for Day 14.
Live updates
ICYMI…
Shahid Judge wrote about the greatness of Neeraj Chopra and the high standards he sets himself after he won silver in men’s javelin on Thursday night, despite an off day for the 26-year-old.
Resurgent USA take on Marta’s Brazil
A resurgent United States under new coach Emma Hayes are hoping to establish themselves as the leading force in women's international football once again by claiming the gold medal in Saturday's Olympic final against Brazil and their legendary skipper Marta.
The arrival of renowned English coach Hayes from Chelsea has given the USA the boost they needed, and they have been inspired on their way to the final by the exciting attacking trio of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman.
Now they are hoping to add to their women's football record haul of four golds and win the title for the first time since London 2012.
Brazil will meet the USA in the gold medal match and they will be attempting to make it third time lucky after losing to the same opponents in the Athens final in 2004 and in Beijing in 2008.
Both of those finals were won by the USA in extra time, and both featured Marta, the Brazilian legend and multiple winner of the FIFA World Player of the Year award.
Now 38, she is appearing at her sixth and likely last Olympics, and is hoping to sign off with gold to go with her two silver medals.
(Text inputs from AFP)
India have now moved up to 64th place in the overall medal tally with one silver and four bronze medals. The country will have a chance to add to their medal tally later today through wrestling.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
India won two medals yesterday, with the men’s hockey team clinching bronze and Neeraj Chopra once again claiming a spot on the men’s javelin throw podium, this time with silver.
The contingent has a chance to win another medal today, with Aman Sehrawat competing in the bronze medal men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling match, against Darian Toi Cruz of Puerto Rico. That match however, will be later in the day.
Friday starts with Aditi Ashok and Divya Dagar in the third round of the women’s golf event, starting at 12.30 pm. Soon after, the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will be out on the athletics track of the Stade de France, as they aim to qualify for their respective finals.
Stay tuned for another day of live action from the Olympic Games.
Screenshots in blog courtesy Jio Cinema and 2024 Paris Olympics website.