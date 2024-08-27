Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 15-member Indian team for the upcoming 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Tuesday.

Kaur will be assited by opening batter Smriti Mandhana as the vice-captain. The selectors have shown faith in Dayalan Hemalatha, who has been given her fair share of opportunities at the No 3 spot without any substantial returns in recent times.

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues are the other two batters expected to shore up the Indian batting line-up along with Sajana Sajeevan. Richa Ghosh will take up the wicket-keeping duties with Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar being the first choice all-rounders.

Renuka Singh Thakur will lead the pace bowling department for India alongside Arundhati Reddy. Radha Yadav and Asha Shobna will be the two front line spinners for the women in blue.

Yastika Bhatia and Shreyanka Patil, meanwhile, have been added in the 15-member squad subject to fitness.

Uma Chetry, Tanuja Kanwer, and Saima Thakor have been named the travelling reserves whereas Raghvi Bist and Priya Mishra are the two non-travelling reserves in the team.

The ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will start on October 3 in the UAE. The tournament was first expected to be held in Bangladesh, but was shifted out of the sub continent following the political turmoil in the country.

India begin their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 in Dubai, followed by group stage matches against Pakistan (October 6), Sri Lanka (October 9) and Australia (October 13).