India at Paralympics 2024, Day 4 live: Shuttlers, shooters and archers in action in Paris
Live coverage of the main events from Day 3 of the Paris Paralympics 2024.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 4 of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games!
India expanded their medal tally to five as Rubina Francis became the latest to add a bronze on Saturday.
On Sunday, Avani Lekhara and Preethi Pal will be in contention for their second medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris as they compete in their respective events.
Lekhara will participate in the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 event with Sidharth Babu, while Pal will race in the women’s 200m T35 at Stade de France.
Sukant Kadam will face Suhas Yathiraj in the men’s badminton singles SL4 semi-final, securing at least one medal for India. Nitesh Kumar also competes in the men’s badminton singles SL3 semi-final, aiming to increase India's medal count.
In addition, Ravi Rongali (men's shot put), Nishad Kumar, and Ram Pal (men's high jump) will strive for podium finishes in their respective events.
Aside from that, the Indian shuttlers will continue their charge in their respective individual quarter-finals and semi-finals in the hopes of winning a medal.
Stay tuned for all the action from Day 4.
