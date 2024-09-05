This article originally appeared in The Field’s newsletter, Game Points , on September 4, 2024. Sign up here to get the newsletter directly delivered to your inbox every week.

For the third time in five years, a cricket governing body has firmly endorsed Jay Shah as its leader. Following the backing of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Asian Cricket Council, the International Cricket Council has now followed suit.

The 35-year-old Shah is set to replace Greg Barclay as the new ICC Chairman , solidifying his position as the “kingpin” in the cricketing world.

Shah’s rise is closely tied to his lineage. As the son of arguably the second-most powerful man in India, Home Minister Amit Shah, the obsequiousness displayed in India to Jay Shah is hardly surprising.

While Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore were once seen as the traditional cricketing hubs, Ahmedabad – home to the Shahs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi – has now become the epicenter of Indian cricket. It’s clear that few dare cross the Shahs.

One might expect a challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s dominance within the BCCI, especially from someone affiliated with the Congress party. However, even BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, a Congress member, dismissed any suggestion that Shah’s rise in cricket administration is due to nepotism.

Shukla, instead, credits Shah for “his tireless dedication to Indian cricket”. Shukla has claimed that Shah’s decision-making has resulted in significant improvements such as enhanced infrastructure for the sport, the launch of the Women’s Premier League, the introduction of equal pay match-fees for the Indian women’s cricket team and increased salaries for Ranji Trophy players.

He dismissed allegations of dynasticism as baseless, pointing out that Shah’s ascent has not come from him holding a government position or being appointed by the government. Shah’s rise, said Shukla, came through “fair elections”.

Be that as it may, several problems remain unaddressed.

Very few questions were asked of the BCCI when there were uncleared dues of Ranji players during the Covid pandemic . The delayed launch of the Women’s Premier League with its limited scope was swept under the rug too.

The disparity in annual retainership amounts between male and female cricketers despite the introduction of equal match-fees is a persistent problem.

In addition, the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2023 hosted by India was marred by significant mismanagement.

Critical discussions were needed but with Shah at the helm, the space for debate has been constrained as everyone seems content to follow his lead.

As recent developments indicate, the BCCI is increasingly becoming a stronghold for individuals with ties to the BJP. The BCCI recently appointed former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team.

Alongside Shah and Gambhir, Arun Dhumal, the brother of BJP MP Anurag Thakur, holds the position of Chairman of the Indian Premier League governing council. Ashish Shelar, a BJP member from Maharashtra, is the council’s treasurer.

Now that Shah holds the reins of global cricket governance, his responsibilities extend far beyond reinforcing India’s dominance. It demands a commitment to nurturing the sport on a global scale.

He must consider the broader impact of his actions, whether it is diminishing the Pakistan Cricket Board’s influence within the ICC, challenging their hosting rights for events like the 2025 Champions Trophy or finding ways to incentivise Test cricket beyond the interests of the Big Three – Australia, England and India.

The decisions he makes in the coming years could significantly shape what international cricket looks like for the decades to come.

More importantly, with cricket set to feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the game will reach audiences worldwide, presenting both opportunities and challenges.

As Shah navigates this global expansion, a crucial question arises – will he take actions that prioritise the sport’s overall development, even if it means making decisions that could hurt the dominance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India?