India at Paralympics 2024, Day 7 Live: Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gaderiya in cycling action; shooters next
Live updates of all the main events from Day 7 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Live updates
Shooting, mixed 50m pistol SH1 Qualification: In action at the Chateauroux are Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal. The duo will be hoping to finish in the top eight to secure a spot in the final.
Athletics, men's shot put F36 final: Mohd Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Khilari will compete in this event, which could provide India its first medals for today. The event starts at 1:35 pm.
Cycling (road), women's C1-3 individual time trial: Jyoti Gaderiya begins her race.
Cycling (road), men's C2 individual time trial: India's Arshad Shaik finishes last, 11th place, in the race that covers 14.1 km, with a time of 25:20.11.
Cycling (road), men's C2 individual time trial: India's Arshad Shaik is the first from the contingent to be in action today.
China continues to dominate at the top of the medal tally with 115 medals in total, including 53 gold.
India is in 19th place with 20 medals – three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Day 7 of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.
On Tuesday, India reached the 20-medal mark for the first time in an edition of the Paralympics, surpassing the tally from Tokyo.
On Day 7 in Paris, the numbers are expected to increase.
As the powerlifting events begin, there are podium places up for grabs in athletics, with the men’s shot put F46 and men’s club throw F51 seeing three Indians each competing.
Bronze medallist from Tokyo in the men’s individual open recurve archery event Harvinder Singh will also be competing today.
Stay tuned for live updates from all the action.
Screenshots in blog courtesy Paralympic YouTube channel, 2024 Paris Paralympics website and Jio Cinema.