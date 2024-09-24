Jason Cummings scored a late goal as Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged past NorthEast United 3-2 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to register their first win of the 2024 Indian Super League on Monday.

The Super Giant have now scored in 12 consecutive ISL games, whereas the Highlanders have failed to keep a clean sheet for the first time in their last three matches.

NorthEast United wasted no time bothering the Mohun Bagan Super Giant defence with their exceptional pace and intensity. The match’s first chance fell to Alaeddine Ajaraei, who struck the post through a telling cross from Jithin MS from the left.

However, the Highlanders were soon rewarded when Ajaraei corrected his mistake by finding Mohammed Ali Bemammer with a well-weighted cross. The Moroccan duo combined as the latter hammered a thumping shot past Vishal Kaith to hand the visitors an early lead in the fourth minute.

Despite being under immense pressure, the hosts retaliated with a well-worked freekick as youngster Dippendu Biswas rose highest from a Dimitrios Petrratos delivery to head home the equaliser in the 10th minute to score his first goal for the senior team.

The Juan Benali-coached team kept their patience for the next 10-minute sspell when the hosts enjoyed possession. They capitalised on a counter-attack which saw Ajaraei combine with Jithin on the left. The 26-year-old ran fiercely before releasing Ajaraei on the right in the penalty box. The Moroccan calmly slotted it home, helping NorthEast United regain the lead in the 24th minute.

The Mariners raised the tempo after conceding and came close twice from close range but failed to find the opening. Both teams continued to exchange offensive moves but the visitors went into the half-time break with the lead.

The start of the second half was extremely cagey between the two teams. Most of the proceedings happened in midfield, but the hosts kept pushing and finally scored the equaliser in the 61st minute when Subhasis Bose slotted home a stray ball after Gurmeet Singh failed to gather a corner from Greg Stewart.

Jose Molina’s men kept pushing for the winning goal and were finally rewarded when two substitutes, Sahal Abdul Samad and Jason Cummings combined, with the latter slotting it home from the former’s cross in the 87th minute.