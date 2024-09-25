After recently appointing Anup Sridhar as interim coach, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has further bolstered her coaching team by adding former South Korean badminton legend, Lee Hyun Il, as a consulting coach.

This strategic move comes ahead of Sindhu’s highly anticipated return to competitive action at the Finland Open and Denmark Open in October 2024.

The decision to hire a new coaching team follows the conclusion of Coach Agus Dwi Santoso’s contract with the Sports Authority of India.

Recognizing the need to streamline her traveling team, Sindhu is searching for a coach who can actively spar with her and contribute to her day-to-day training. As such, the current coaching setup, with Anup Sridhar and Lee Hyun-il, is an interim arrangement until December 2024.

Lee, a former World No. 1 and Sindhu’s teammate during the Premier Badminton League (PBL), brings vast international experience and a reputation for meticulous preparation.

His inclusion, alongside Sridhar, creates a dynamic coaching duo that blends experience, tactical precision, and deep knowledge of the sport. Both coaches will be instrumental in Sindhu’s preparation as she begins her post-Olympic campaign and aims to sharpen her game for the upcoming European circuit.

“I’m thrilled to have Anup and Lee Hyun-il joining my team in this crucial period,” said Sindhu on the development. “Anup’s understanding of Indian badminton and his strategic approach have always impressed me, and I look forward to working closely with him.

Having Lee, with his meticulous preparation and legendary experience, is an honor. I’ve always respected his attention to detail, and I can’t wait to learn from him during these next few months,” she added.

This reshuffle marks a critical moment in Sindhu’s journey as she builds on her performance post-Paris 2024 Olympics. The interim coaching arrangement will support her through this phase, with a permanent coaching decision expected by December 2024.