India claimed the One Day International series with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the deciding third match following a brilliant century from Smriti Mandhana.

After struggling for form in the previous games, Mandhana displayed her class, recording her eighth ODI century – the most by any Indian in the format. Her 123-ball 100 was laced with 10 boundaries and no sixes.

Chasing 233, India reached the target comfortably in 44.2 overs. Despite early wickets, India’s top order responded well. Following the loss of Shafali Verma (12), Yastika Bhatia (35) partnered with Mandhana for a 76-run stand. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (59* off 63) then joined Mandhana, building a crucial 118-run partnership that anchored India’s chase.

Earlier, New Zealand recovered from a wobbly start of 88/5 with Brooke Halliday's resolute 86 off 96 balls, taking them to 232/5. India's bowlers set the tone, limiting New Zealand's runs with disciplined lines. Priya Mishra's two wickets, including the dismissal of New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, put New Zealand in difficulty.

Halliday and Isabella Gaze (25) added a steady 64 runs to lift New Zealand's score to a competitive level, but Mandhana's knock ultimately won the series for India.