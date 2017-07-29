Sri Lanka to tour India at the end of 2017, South Africa series may be affected: Report

Sri Lanka’s return tour of India during November could throw a spanner in the works of the latter’s tour of South Africa, which is slated to take place during December, reportedESPNCricinfo.
The schedules of both tours are yet to be released. The Island Nation are slated to play five One-Day Internationals, three Tests and one Twenty20 International, which will take place in November and December. The report also stated that the schedule for the South Africa tour is likely to be announced during the forthcoming week. Cricket South Africa are keen on hosting India for a Boxing Day Test.
Sri Lanka will be playing their first Test series in India since 2009. The tour between the neighbouring countries, though, was initially marked for February 2018. “The Sri Lanka tour to India has been brought forward from February next year because we are hosting the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period,” Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said.
After the conclusion of the ongoing India-Sri Lanka series, the Lankans will travel to the United Arab Emirates, where they will play two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is in September and October. “Sri Lanka was due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year and the dates would have clashed with the Independence Cup. That’s why we requested the Indian board for a change to bring the tour forward and they have agreed. The dates for the Pakistan series and the Indian tour are currently being worked out,” De Silva added.
This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.
Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.
In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.
Singledom
Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.
Committed relationship
It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.
Marriage
With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.
Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.
Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.