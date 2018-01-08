‘Arsene Wenger has been at Arsenal 4-2 long’: Twitter trolls Gunners after early FA Cup exit

Defending champions Arsenal were dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest on Sunday, losing a dramatic tie 4-2 in the biggest shock of the third round.

Eric Lichaj scored twice for the home team in the first half either side of a Per Mertesacker goal before Ben Brereton converted from the penalty spot to give Forest a 3-1 lead after the break.

Danny Welbeck gave the 13-time winners hope with just over 10 minutes to go but Kieran Dowell netted from the penalty spot again to seal a 4-2 win for the second-tier side over the Premier League visitors.

Naturally, Twitter went into overdrive following Arsenal’s defeat.

FT: Nottingham Forest 4-2 Arsenal



A great display from managerless Forest as they provide the shock of the third round!



Every Arsenal fan right now... pic.twitter.com/libhFeWVPi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 7, 2018

This is now the second time that Nottingham Forrest have scored 4 goals against Arsenal in the 100 games they have played against each other. pic.twitter.com/FMrRAMMuB9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 7, 2018

FT #NFFC 🔴 4⃣️-2⃣️ #Arsenal 🔴



What. A. Game.



Forest become the first team to beat Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in the #FACup third round!



⚽️ Lichaj 20'

⚽️ Mertesacker 23'

⚽️ Lichaj 44'

⚽️ Brereton 64’

⚽️ Welbeck 79’

⚽️ Dowell 85’

🔴 Worrall 89' pic.twitter.com/D43uP3XnKm — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) January 7, 2018

The British press was brutal with its headlines:

Monday's Mirror sport: "Wenger out ... of the FA Cup at least" #tomorrowspapers pic.twitter.com/iJiKFNP8wU — Helena Lee (@BBCHelenaLee) January 7, 2018

Experts and pundits did not spare Arsenal either.

Not it The Champions League, can’t win The Premier League. I’d have thought Arsene Wenger would have gone strong in the cup competitions especially as The FA Cup has saved him in recent seasons. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 7, 2018

A big blow to Arsenal's season? #MOTD pic.twitter.com/r1z0BW1m60 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 7, 2018

But Arsenal’s fans had the best reactions, as always.

Arsenal fans chanting: "Arsene Wenger - he's won more than you." In other words, we can slag him off, but you can't. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 7, 2018

Arsenal are not playing today. #MondayMotivation — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) January 8, 2018

Arsenal Fan TV has peaked tonight. 😂 pic.twitter.com/e9uNMUVucI — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 7, 2018

And like clockwork after an Arsenal defeat, the #WengerOut brigade was out in all its glory, including fans of Arsenal and its rivals.

No matter who you play, the outcome is always the same.



So it's not the players,

The referees

The pitch

The fans

The schedule

The media

FFP rules

Transfer windows

Handbreak

Mental strength

Or your coat zipper



It's simply YOU.

Just go.#WengerOut — Lord Gooner (@lordgooner8) January 7, 2018

Dear Arsenal or Arsanal fans,



How do you have 70% of the ball and still concede 4 goals.



Are you scoring yourself ? #WengerOut pic.twitter.com/BGb7XSMkty — Commissioner For Happiness (@RochasSister) January 7, 2018

Arsenal stayed in the Forest 4-2 long#WengerOut — Ayomidee (@its_achezy) January 7, 2018

For me Arsene Wenger has been at Arsenal 4-2 long now...#WengerOut #Arsenal #COYG 😂😂😂 — Sky Tshabalala (@SkyTshabalala) January 7, 2018

Arsene Wenger was brutally trolled for this particular goal that Arsenal conceded:

This is #Arsenal playing the offside trap against #NFFC, when two of their defenders are standing in a wall a good five yards behind their line.



The worst piece of defensive set-up I've ever seen. #NFFCvAFC #WengerOut #FACup pic.twitter.com/LBURTH520E — Rubbish Football (@Rubbish_Footy) January 7, 2018

He was even slammed for his team selection:

This is how Liverpool , Man United, Man City and Arsenal lined up for #EmiratesFACup

And You Think Wenger is not trash. #WengerOut #NFFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/RCVE2upW7h — Iriba♻️Davi (@Owomunshozi) January 7, 2018

With inputs from AFP