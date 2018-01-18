India hockey defender Rupinder Pal Singh signed up with Cornerstone Sport, the Mumbai-based brand consultant and talent representation agency. Cornerstone will work with Rupinder on the management of his brand endorsements, commercial engagements and appearances.

Rupinder was a member of the hockey team that won the Gold at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014. He was also part of the squad that bagged gold at the Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in 2011 and 2016. He was part of the squad that won the Asia Cup in 2017 and bronze at the Hockey World League Final in December last year.

He has scored 77 international goals in 183 international games till date.

“I am happy to be the first Hockey player to sign up with Cornerstone, which manages sporting luminaries like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Sunil Chhetri and Deepa Malik, to name just a few. Hockey is witnessing resurgence in India, thanks to the consistency of the national team. People from different walks of life are recognising and appreciating the efforts being put in by the players. I hope to do whatever I can to steer Indian Hockey to greater heights,” said Rupinder.

Bunty Sajdeh, chief executive officer, Cornerstone Sport, said, “We are happy to have Rupinder Pal Singh on board. This will be the first time we will be representing a member of the Indian Hockey team. He is an outstanding player, who will go from strength to strength in the years to come. We look forward to working together and exploring new opportunities.”