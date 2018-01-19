Fourth seed Elina Svitolina ended the first Grand Slam odyssey of 15-year-old Marta Kostyuk in straights sets on Friday.

The Ukrainian world number four breezed past her compatriot 6-2, 6-2 in just 59 minutes on a searing day on Rod Laver Arena.

“It’s very special for me to get past the third round,” said Svitolina, who will be in the last 16 for the first time in Melbourne where she will face another qualifier, Denisa Allertova.

“It’s sad I was playing another Ukrainian girl.”

Kostyuk had been labelled the “future of tennis” by some observers after becoming the youngest Australian Open second-round winner since “Swiss Miss” Martina Hingis in 1996.

Birthday girl Martic reaches last 16

Petra Martic celebrated her 27th birthday Friday by holding off a gritty challenge from Thai qualifier Luksika Kumkhum to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open for the first time.

Martic battled fierce heat and a succession of powerful winners from her opponent to prevail 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 after two hours and 10 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

World number 81 Martic has reached three other Grand Slam fourth rounds but was made to battle all the way to get to her first in Australia.

She will face Belgium’s Elise Mertens or Alize Cornet of France for a place in the quarter-finals.

"...It's very hot...ahhh."



And so is your tennis right now 🔥 @elise_mertens through to 4R, faces Petra Martic.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VTVqOebb7F — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2018

Mertens downs distressed Cornet

Elise Mertens reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in straights sets Friday after a dramatic match in which her opponent Alize Cornet needed a doctor.

Belgian world number 37 Mertens won 7-5, 6-4 in just over two hours of energy-sapping tennis on Hisense Arena as temperatures touched 40 Celsius (104 Farenheit).

“It’s hot,” said the in-form Mertens, who is coming off a successful title defence at Hobart last week and is now into the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time. “The toughest I have had.”

Women’s singles 3rd round results:-

Petra Martic (CRO) bt Luksika Kumkhum (THA) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

Denisa Allertova (CZE) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-1, 6-4

Elise Mertens (BEL) bt Alize Cornet (FRA) 7-5, 6-4

Elina Svitolina (UKR x4) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-2, 6-2

(with inputs from AFP)