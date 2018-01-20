Defending Champions India beat Pakistan by two wickets at the finale of the 5th ODI Blind Cricket World Cup at Sharjah Stadium in UAE.

India continued their streak at the Blind Cricket World Cup at Sharjah as they managed to win a close contest in the finals by two wickets and with an over to spare.

Fantastic bowling by team India as they managed to restrict them for 307 for 8 in 40 overs. Deepak Malik & Rambir took two wickets and Sunil Ramesh took one.

Badar Muni’s half century helped Pakistan to set a respectable target. He scored 57 in 61 balls, Risayat Khan’s 48 in 38 balls and skipper Nisar Ali’s quick 47 was the highlights of Pakistan batting.

Man of the Match Sunil Ramesh’s scintillating 93 runs in 67 balls and skipper Ajay Reddy’s 62 in 60 balls guided India to win.

Chasing the score Prakash and Venkatesh opened in grand style and gave a flying start. They managed the scoring rate at 10 per over. Venkatesh scored 35 in 32 balls, while Prakash scored 44 in 42 balls.

The game’s pendulum was swinging on both the sides but team India managed to keep their calm and never lost hopes.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and bagged 15000 AED (Rs 2,60,000) as prize amount along with the trophy.