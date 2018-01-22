‘Can’t accuse Pujara of having an eye on IPL auction’: Social media cheers unique half-century

Ahead of the start of the third Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Cheteshwar Pujara was in the news for his two run-outs during the Centurion Test.

Pujara had come under a fair bit of criticism for throwing his wicket away to run-outs. At lunch on the first day of the third Test, he was in the news again – but for a different reason.

After Virat Kohli won the toss and explicably opted to bat first on a green surface, India lost their openers in the first hour itself. Pujara came to bat with an intent to not get out early but it came at the expense of something else – runs.

As Pujara blocked and blocked on his way to a half-century of balls without scoring a run, Twitter got a little impatient...and witty.

Pujara is like a person who walks into a bank without an Aadhaar number.

Just can't open his account. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 24, 2018

Pujara is practising abstinence..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 24, 2018

Some witty person just said: Pujara is doing his best to avoid getting run out again, by not attempting any runs. — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) January 24, 2018

Couldn't accuse Pujara of having one eye on the IPL auction! #SAvIND — Paul Dennett (@the_summer_game) January 24, 2018

Pujara costs 75L in IPL, just in case you were wondering! #IndvSA — Retard no more! (@AbhishekJSoni) January 24, 2018

Ironic cheers for Pujara as he saunters across to the other end in the 45th ball he faced ... Only to have the umpire signal leg bye! Still on 0 then. #SAvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 24, 2018

50 up for Pujara.



Balls.



No runs scored — Dennis Philander (@DennisCricket_) January 24, 2018

Then, it happened. Pujara was off the mark – on the 54th ball he faced. The 29-year-old received loud cheers from the crowd after opening his account and he responded with a good laugh, as did his teammates.

Loud cheer for Pujara.... almost as if he got a half-century already and not his first run. Good to see smiles in the Indian dressing room. He has left the ball well so far, despite being beaten at odd times. #SAvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 24, 2018

Dressing room scenes when Pujara scored his first run 😂 pic.twitter.com/J2aZEqrvKG — Suresh (@srtxt7) January 24, 2018

Most balls to get off the mark for India in Tests:

57 R Chauhan v SL Ahmedabad 1994

54 C Pujara today

World record: 80 balls J Murray Eng v Aus Sydney 1963 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) January 24, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara needed around 80 minutes to score his first runs today.



Indian Record: Rajesh Chauhan (84 minutes) in 1994 against Sri Lanka. #SAvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 24, 2018

54 balls for first run for Pujara , time enough for McCullum's fastest Test hundred. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) January 24, 2018

Twitter, of course, was at it again.

Kids: Bets on match wins



Adults: Bets on Runs



Legend: Bets on Pujara's 1st runs — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 24, 2018

On the Scale of "Pujara's inning to Dhoni's Stumping" How fast are you?#SAvIND — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) January 24, 2018

Mom : khana khake jaa beta



Pujara : nahi maa waha ball khaunga.#INDvSA — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) January 24, 2018

Pic 1: When Pujara comes in to bat

Pic1: When Pujara scores his first run#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/DhIKdPcMIV — KAJALaneNENU🇮🇳 (@BanarasiBasanti) January 24, 2018

Indian Media: Pujara takes a single in 54 balls, see how Taimur reacted. #SAvIND — Silly Point 🏏‏ (@FarziCricketer) January 24, 2018