International Cricket

Pollard, Narine among West Indies stars picking Pakistan Super League over World Cup qualifiers

Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, however, have been named in the squad to be led by Jason Holder

by 
AFP

Chris Gayle was named in the West Indies’ squad for the 2019 World Cup qualifying tournament on Thursday, but other leading players ruled themselves out in order to play in the Pakistan T20 Super League.

All-rounders Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, spinner Sunil Narine and batsman Darren Bravo have all decided to miss the qualifiers in Zimbabwe, which will run from March 4-25.

“We are pleased that Chris Gayle and (batsman) Marlon Samuels have indicated their full support and commitment to the cause,” chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said in a statement.

“Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and Andre Russell however indicated that they were unavailable to help us qualify as their priority was playing in the Pakistan Super League.”

The two-time World Cup winners have struggled to field their strongest side in recent years after a bitter dispute between Cricket West Indies and various players.

Russell, 29, has not played for the Caribbean outfit since 2016 after being given a one-year doping ban, with the fast bowler set to return to cricket later this month.

He played the last of his 51 one-day internationals in November 2015, but was a key member of the side that beat England in the 2016 World Twenty20 final.

Pollard returned to the Windies fold last September against England, while Darren Bravo, who has played 49 Tests, 94 ODIs and 12 T20Is, hasn’t played any international cricket since November 2016.

Narine also played the one-off T20 game in Durham alongside Pollard, but will line-up for Lahore Qalanders in the United Arab Emirates while the West Indies bid to avoid the ignominy of failing to reach the World Cup for the first time.

Darren Bravo’s older brother Dwayne, a former captain who has played 164 ODIs, was not even considered for selection.

“Dwayne Bravo was not contacted as he had indicated previously that he is no longer available to play cricket for the West Indies,” former Windies wicketkeeper Browne added.

Jason Holder’s team will, however, be boosted by the presence of 38-year-old opener Gayle, who has scored 9,420 ODI runs, as well as experienced middle-order batsman Samuels and Gayle’s explosive opening partner Evin Lewis.

They are having to face qualifying after slipping to ninth in the ODI world rankings, with two teams from the qualifiers to join the world’s top eight countries at the 2019 tournament in England and Wales.

The West Indies play their opening game against a World Cricket League Division Two team on March 6 in Harare, before also facing Papua New Guinea, Ireland and the Netherlands in Group A.

West Indies 15-man squad

Jason Holder (captain), Jason Mohammed (vice-captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cotterell, Nikita Miller, Kesrick Williams, Kemar Roach, Shimron Hetmyer, Devendra Bishoo

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.